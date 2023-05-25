Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh goes funky, Alia Bhatt shines as quintessential queen

The much awaited first look of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is finally out and it looks promising. The Bollywood film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who are reuniting after Gully Boy, and is helmed by Karan Johar. This marks Karan’s first directorial film in seven years. He last helmed a film in 2016, directing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram handle and shared the first look of the film, which features Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky. The makers shared two posters. The actor goes shirtless in the first poster, whereas the second poster shows Ranveer in a funky and colourful avatar. In another post, the makers also shared the first look of Alia Bhatt. The actress looks adorable in the posters. The caption of the post read, "Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh - the ‘Rani’ of this 'prem kahaani'! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023."

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan will be directing veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the movie and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana's characters. As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s on-screen grandmother while Jaya will be Ranveer's on-screen grandma. Jaya will also play the role of sweet-maker or halwai in the film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations. Karan shared a series of photos, expressing his gratitude towards the team and giving a glimpse of the happy BTS moments from the sets. “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy," he wrote in the Instagram post.