Roger Michell's documentary on Queen Elizabeth II to release on monarch's Platinum Jubilee in UK

Late British filmmaker Roger Michell's last movie--the documentary on Queen Elizabeth II titled 'Elizabeth' is set for a June 3 theatrical release and will also coincide with the Platinum Jubilee of the monarch in the UK.

As per Deadline, 'Elizabeth' has been picked up by Signature Entertainment.

Roger Michell, known for movies including 'Notting Hill', 'The Duke', and more had completed 'Elizabeth' just days before he passed away last September.

Deadline describes the film as a "nostalgic, uplifting and fresh modern chronicle of the extraordinary 70-year reign of Her Majesty the Queen, the longest-lived, longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history."

'Elizabeth' is produced by UK producer Kevin Loader, known for movies including 'Nowhere Boy', 'The Lady in the Van' and 'The Death of Stalin'.

