Rohan Sippy, Nilesh Sahay join hands for holiday themed action comedy ‘Iss Diwali’

Mumbai, Oct 9 Filmmakers Rohan Sippy and Nilesh Sahay have joined hands for the holiday themed action comedy entertainer christened “Iss Diwali”.

Sippy said: “I’ve loved watching films that feature chemistry between charismatic leads, from ‘Ram Balram’ and ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’ to ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ the original ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ and later making films like ‘Bluffmaster’ and ‘Taxi No. 9 2 11,’ so it is very exciting to take ‘Iss Diwali’ forward which continues this tradition, with the magic and emotion of our most important family festival adding to the genre’s appeal.”

The film unfolds during the Diwali festival against a backdrop of political intrigue. It is presented by industry veterans Ramesh Sippy and Zaheeda, reports variety.com.

Sippy is known for helming “Nautanki Saala,” “Dum Maaro Dum” and “Bluffmaster”. He will collaborate with Sahay, who wrote, produced and directed the action film “Squad.”

Other details about the film are still kept in wraps. Casting for “Iss Diwali” is currently underway, with announcements expected in the coming months.

Sahay added: “There’s nothing better than to celebrate the holidays with an amazing family entertainer and ‘Iss Diwali’ promises just that along with tackling a major issue in today’s society. When I wrote the film I knew Rohan would be the absolute best person to make it as he has handled edgy light entertainers fantastically.”

“We will bring in action that will be created for all age groups of audiences where they will be thrilled, entertained and engaged. ‘Iss Diwali’ is going to be one hell of a ride for the cinegoers I promise you that.”

The film is scheduled to hit theaters during the 2025 festival season.

Rohan Sippy is also due to direct a film with actor Taha Shah Badussha, who gained the spotlight with Netflix’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor