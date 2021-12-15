Rohil Bhatia, Shobhna Juneja come together for new single 'Badalon Si Udti Hui'

Mumbai, Dec 15 Singer and musician Rohil Bhatia talks about his latest single, 'Badalon Si Udti Hui', featuring him along with Shobhna Juneja. It is composed and sung by Rohil and directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Rohil says that this is a romantic number which has been shot in the locales of Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh.

"This song is very close to my heart and it has been an honour to collaborate with Rahat Kazmi once again. We shot the song at Sirmaur and we were blown over by the beauty of the location."

After his recent songs 'Mod De Yaara' featuring Sara Khan, and 'Jhelum' starring Hina Khan, Rohil shares his shooting experience with Shobhna Juneja.

"Shooting with Shobhna has been a pleasure as she is a thorough professional and a beautiful soul. I hope the audience will connect with the lyrics of 'Badalon Si Udti Hui' as it comes straight from the heart," he adds.

On the work front, Rohil is set out to release 10 new songs over next few months. The romantic single 'Badalon Si Udti Hui' releases on December 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor