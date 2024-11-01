Rohit Bal Passes Away: Renowned Fashion Designer Dies After Prolonged Illness

A renowned fashion designer, Rohit Bal, passed away on Friday, November 1, due to a prolonged illness. Bal has been suffering from a heart-related disease for the past year. He was previously admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last year.

The 63-year-old fashion designer was rushed to the hospital due to certain complications in his health related to a pre-existing cardiac condition. His work was showcased at the Lakme India Fashion Week last month.

The Fashion Design Council of India condoled the demise of Bal. In a post on Instagram, FDCI said, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA You are a legend."