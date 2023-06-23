Rohit Bose Roy shares adorable picture with his wife on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Actor Rohit Bose Roy is celebrating his marriage anniversary today, June 23. Roy married Manasi Joshi on June 23, 1999. The couple have one daughter together, Kiara. Rohit took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic picture with his wife in which they both are seen sitting together in front of the Taj Mahal.

He wrote a beautiful message for his wife, calling her his "forever RIGHT"

His caption along with the picture reads, "My dear Manasi , Happy anniversary, my forever RIGHT! 24 years today !! And you are still ALWAYS right!! I wish you everything your heart desires. And that's a kinda selfish wish actually, coz all you've ever desired is happiness for your baby and me..Thank you for being you !I promise to love, cherish & celebrate you forever!Your loving husband"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct0Z0CzoDk7/

After his post many of their fans and friends wished the couple on this special day.

One of the social media users mentioned, "Happy Anniversary to most beautiful people inside out! Wishing you loads of love, happiness, togetherness & sunshine always & forever! Keep shining you two"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit has worked in both TV and films. His well-known shows include 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', and 'Swabhimaan'. He was also seen in movies like 'Kaabil', 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena', 'Apartment', 'Plan', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor