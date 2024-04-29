Rohit, Sanya join Varun, Janhvi in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Mumbai, April 29 Actors Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra have joined the cast of the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The film directed by Shashank Khaitan stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, marking their reunion after the streaming film ‘Bawaal’.

As per media reports, Rohit and Sanya will be seen playing pivotal roles in the family entertainer film.

Being made with an ensemble star cast, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks Rohit and Sanya’s first project together which will go to the floors in a few weeks. The shooting schedule of the film will start in Mumbai before moving to Rajasthan and other international locations.

On the work front, Rohit is looking forward to the release of the third season of his streaming show 'Mismatched', and his theatrical film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

Sanya, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Mrs', which was showcased at the Hawaii International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film is the Hindi remake of the Nimisha Sajayan-starrer Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor