Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan tease fans with new romantic song 'Rehmat' from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound 'are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans. After the thrilling trailer, they are set to enthral the audience with the new track 'Rehmat'.

Taking to its Instagram account Tips Films treated fans with a teaser of the song video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8WOATdxmGe/?

The clip shows the romance of actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in the song.

Sharing the teaser, they wrote, "Get ready for some Rain, Romance, and #Rehmat. Song Out On 19th June, 2024!"

The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

The full song will be out on June 19.

Recently, the trailer of the film was unveiled.

The trailer revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!"

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

''Ishq Vishk Rebound' will be released on June 21.

