Rohit Sharma scores his first century after 3 years

Rohit Sharma ended a 3-year wait for an ODI hundred during India's third and final match of the series against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. Rohit is now also joint third on the list of most ODI hundreds, having struck his 30th hundred in the format. Ricky Ponting had finished with 30 hundreds from 375 one-day internationals while Rohit reached the milestone in his 241st match.

Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) lead the ODI hundreds charts and with Rohit Sharma now climbing up, this is now a proper Indian domination. Rohit also went past Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 270 sixes to step up to No.3 in the list for most sixes in one-day internationals.