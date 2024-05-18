Rohit Shetty begins shooting of ‘Singham 3’ in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 18 Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on Saturday started shooting his forthcoming action-packed thriller ‘Singham 3’ in Srinagar.

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgan and Jackie Shroff were seen shooting in Srinagar as dozens of locals watched the film shoot.

The film stars Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

‘Singham 3’ is the fifth instalment of Shetty's cop universe, a follow-up sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

Rohit Shetty had also called on J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Friday.

