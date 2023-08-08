Rohit Shetty celebrates 10 years of ‘Chennai Express’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer action drama film ‘Chennai Express’ turned 10 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, director Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared a motion poster of the film and wrote, “Thank you for the love,” followed by a red heart and a joined hands emoticon.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the 2013 film, which was packed with action, romance, and comedy, became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

'Chennai Express' was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, and Karim Morani. It was based on a story by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid.

The film revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai carrying the ashes of his late grandfather, supposed to be immersed in Rameshwaram, while he intends to go to Goa instead.

Sathyaraj, who is famous for his role as Kattappa from 'Baahubali', also played a supporting role in this film.

The music for 'Chennai Express' was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film also gained wide popularity for its song 'Lungi Dance', a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, crooned by Honey Singh.

Meanwhile, Rohit will soon be making his OTT debut with the upcoming series ‘Indian Police Force’ which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The show stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

