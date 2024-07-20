"Rohit Shetty sir motivated us a lot": Sumona Chakravarti on participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Sumona Chakravarti's fans are in for a surprise as they will soon witness the adventurous side of the actress in the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Speaking with ANI, Sumona recalled how Rohit Shetty motivated contestants to perform stunts, which involve a lot of challenges.

" It was not easy to perform all those stunts, but somehow we managed to gain the strength to do them. This show is a real test for our mind and body. I also feel that Rohit sir played a pivotal role in motivating us to do those difficult stunts. He encouraged all of us. He's the captain of the ship. He truly acted as an anchor for all the contestants," she shared.

Sumona, who earlier impressed the audience with her stint in shows such as 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain and 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', also spoke about why she said yes to 'KKK 14'.

"I have done a lot of fiction..so this time I wanted my audience to see the real side of Sumona..I am glad that I did it. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she added.

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It will be out on Colors from July 27.

