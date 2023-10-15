Rohit Shetty unveils Deepika Padukone's 1st look as Lady Singham, says ‘Aag laga degi

Actor Deepika Padukone has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as ‘Lady Singham’. She will be seen in a rowdy avatar in the filmmaker’s next, Singham Again. She revealed her first look and character’s name from the upcoming film, which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh. In the film, Deepika will be playing the role of a police officer, named Shakti Shetty.

The first look was also shared by director Rohit Shetty alongside a caption which read, "Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi... Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone." A few months back, a report by Bollywood Hungama had claimed that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in the film. According to a highly placed source, "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film."Last month, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh began the shooting of Singham Again. This is the fifth film of the Singham franchise. On the occasion, director Rohit Shetty, the lead actors of the franchise Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared posts on their respective Instagram handles.