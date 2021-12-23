Rohman Shawl moves out of Sushmita Sen's house after ugly breakup?

After being in a steady relationship for 3 years, actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have reportedly called it quits. A source close to the couple informed ETimes that Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and the model has even moved out of her house. Rohman is currently staying at a friend’s place, the report added.Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for about three years now. He frequently features on her Instagram profile.

Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling. Earlier this year, Rohman Shawl opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and said that meeting the Bollywood star had been life-altering. Rohman spoke to the Bombay Times about the change in his perspective towards life and the film industry that happened after meeting Sushmita. “Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work,” the model said. Rohman credited Sushmita for helping him evolve as a person. On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya season 2 which received positive response upon its release.

