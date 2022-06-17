Roop Durgapal takes a break from TV, enjoys doing theatre

Mumbai, June 17 Actress Roop Durgapal, famous for her portrayal of Sanchi in 'Balika Vadhu' and her cameo in 'Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', shares her interest in theatre.

She says: "I've been doing theatre since quite some time now. I feel for an actor, it's great to work across all mediums. I have been associated with Rangshila theatre and it gave me an opportunity to explore myself as an actor and think beyond too."

"I love being a part of theatre and it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life."

The actress is looking forward to exploring mediums such as OTT and movies.

She adds: "While I am looking for good opportunities in web space and films now, I intend to stay connected to theatre in some way or the other."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor