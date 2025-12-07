Roshan Mathew’s fiery character poster from 'Chatha Pacha' released

Chennai, Dec 7 The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly-awaited action extravaganza 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' on Sunday delighted fans and film buffs by unveiling the fiery first look poster of actor Roshan Mathew in the film.

The makers disclosed that Roshan Mathew plays a character called Vetri through the first look poster.

The reveal was timed to honour the actor’s remarkable completion of 10 spectacular years in cinema. The character poster has dropped at a time when expectations triggered by the film are already at an all-time high.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released an electrifying teaser some days ago.

The much-anticipated teaser of the film offered a power-packed glimpse into the vibrant, chaotic world of Kerala’s wrestling culture driven by chaos and combat at its core.

'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' is spearheaded under the Reel World Entertainment banner by Creative Producer Shihan Shoukath, alongside visionaries Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan. Directed by first-time filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar, the film channels the raw pulse of Kerala street life and blends it with the flamboyant energy of wrestling culture.

Creative producer Shihan Shoukath had, at the time of the release of the teaser, said,"We’ve spent the last two years building 'Chatha Pacha' from the ground up, and in that time, it’s grown from a scrappy underdog idea into a full-blown world we’ve poured our hearts into. It’s loud, chaotic, full of emotion, and rooted deeply in the culture we love, but it’s also wild and genre-bending in a way that hopefully feels new. The teaser barely scratches the surface of what’s coming, but it gives you a taste of the madness we’ve crafted, one that blends the thrill of wrestling, the grit of Fort Kochi, and the kind of big-screen energy we miss. As someone who’s been both behind the camera and behind the vision, I can’t wait for audiences to step into this universe."

Actor Roshan Mathew, for his part, had then said, "Chatha Pacha is unlike anything I’ve done before. The best part is, I think that’s true for most of us who are part of this film. It really is a uniquely mad idea. I hope people have as much fun with the film as we’ve had making it. This teaser is just a peek into the world of CP. Can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of it."

The production boasts the celebrated composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, making their much-awaited Malayalam cinema debut with the film’s soundtrack.

The technical team brings together some of the best creative minds in the business, including Anend C. Chandran as Director of Photography, Kalai Kingson handling action choreography, Vinayak Sasikumar penning lyrics, and Mujeeb Majeed composing the score. Screenplay is by Sanoop Thykoodam, and editing by Praveen Prabhakar.

