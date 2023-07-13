Roshann Meka joins Mohanlal in Ektaa Kapoor’s pan India film 'Vrushabha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Telugu actor Roshann Meka is all set to star in Ektaa Kapoor’s Pan India film 'Vrushabha' starring Mohanlal.

Roshann Meka will play the role of Mohanlal's son in the film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates.

He wrote, “TELUGU ACTOR ROSHANN MEKA TO PORTRAY MOHANLAL’S SON IN PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #RoshannMeka - who has acted in several #Telugu films - will essay the part of #Mohanlal’s son in #Vrushabha.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuoDfvwMrWq/

The post continued, “Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending generations - goes on floors later this month. A #Telugu - #Malayalam bilingual, #Vrushabha will release simultaneously in #Malayalam, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Hindi. Produced by [AVS Studios] Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, [First Step Movies] Shyam Sunder, [Balaji Telefilms] Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and [Connekkt Media] Varun Mathur.”

Few days ago, producer Ektaa Kapoor made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations.

'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is slated to release in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor