RRR bags five 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations

SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR has been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards. As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations on Wednesday, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

SS Rajamouli is competing with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Todd Field (Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince (Bythewood – The Woman King), and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) for Best Director trophy.