RRR song Naatu Naatu bags nomination for Best Song for Oscars

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2023 07:31 PM

ir="ltr">Rajamouli's historical epic RRE has scored a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 95th Oscar Awards.The highly energetic and foot-tapping song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Naatu Naatu has already won many international accolades and honours. The RRR song was the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globes. At the Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu beat the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift, to take the award. RRR won the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu at the Critics' Choice awards and the Satellite Award for Best Original Song given by the International Press Academy. Naatu Naatu also won Best Original Song at the US-Canadian Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Open in app