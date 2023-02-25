'RRR' wins 4 awards at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' continues to script history as it won four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023.

The frenzy around the film refuses to die down as it continues to bag trophies wherever it gets a nomination, which is at almost every prestigious award platform, in India as well as overseas.

At the HCA, 'RRR' won four awards -- Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' and Best Stunts.

On winning the Best International Film award, Rajamouli dedicated it to all Indian filmmakers. "It is for all of us to believe we can truly make international films! Jai Hind!" he said.

Ram Charan, who is one of the leads in 'RRR', accompanied Rajamouli on stage while he received the award. "I didn't expect to come up on stage. I was told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all," he gushed.

Besides, Rajamouli also dedicated the Best Stunts award to the stunt choreographers of the film and mentioned that they should have been on stage receiving the award instead of him as they are the ones who truly deserved it.