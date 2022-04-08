'RRR' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad on board for 'Anandmath'

Hyderabad, April 8 K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, arguably the best screenwriter in India, is currently basking in the splendid success of 'RRR'.

In conversation with Variety, Vijayendra Prasad spills the beans regarding his upcoming heavy-budget project.

Vijayendra Prasad will next be a part of a huge project, '1770 – Ek Sangram', which is billed to be a big-budget adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 1882 Bengali-language novel titled 'Anandamath' (aka 'the Abbey of Bliss').

Now that the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' writer is on board to script the story of '1770 - Ek Sangram', Vijayendra Prasad states that he is excited to work on the subject, despite his initial denial.

"When I was approached for this project, I could not visualize how this story would grab the attention of viewers. I had read the novel many years ago. I assumed that today's generation would be able to connect with the subject", 'RRR' writer said.

Vijayendra Prasad continued, "But, Ram Kamal's vision on ‘Anandamath,' he had a completely different take on the novel. A deep conversation with him changed by perspective and I was able to visualize the commercial aspects as well as the emotional connection too."

Vijayendra Prasad concluded, "It will be a huge challenge for me, to recreate the magic of ‘Anandamath."

The novel depicts the story of a brotherhood of monks banded together to fight the British East India Company during the Sannyasi Rebellion, which takes place in 1770. The first published in the novel 'Anandamath,' the slogan 'Vande Mataram' later became India's national song.

Having the former Zee Studio head Sujoyy Kuttiy and award-winning short filmmaker and author Ram Kamal Mukherjee on board as the creative producers, the highly-anticipated movie will be produced by Shhailendra Kkumar from SS1 Entertainment and Suraj Sharma of PK Entertainments.

The film will be shot in Hyderabad and West Bengal, while some of the sequences will be filmed in London, as per Mukherjee, one of the creative producers.

The movie '1770 – Ek Sangram' will be made in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The producers have kept the name of the director under the wraps for now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor