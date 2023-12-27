Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first pic of twin girls Jeeva and Edhaa

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who welcomed twin girls on November 27 shared first glimpse of their daughters and revealed their names. Rubina and Abhinav marked one-month of their twin girls' birth with a havan. Sharing the same, the couple wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic)."In the first picture, Rubina and Abhinav stood near the balcony of their house. They held their twins in their arms, and smiled for the camera.

Abhinav was seen in a white kurta, while Rubina opted for a beautiful light blue salwar suit. Both the babies were wrapped in a white piece of cloth, with only their little heads visible in the picture. A second picture showed the tiny fingers holding a flower. Another picture saw Rubina performing a small puja ceremony as their daughters' turned a month old.It was Rubina's trainer who had earlier shared the happy news of the couple becoming parents to twins. She had edited her Instagram post later. Earlier, Hindustan Times had shared the exclusive report in August that the actor is over four-months pregnant. A few months ago, Rubina had talked about her pregnancy via her YouTube channel’s new show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, and shared that she is expecting twins. Rubina said, “Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mummas out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.” The duo are one of the high profile names from the telly industry.



