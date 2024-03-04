Rubina Dilaik goes retro, grooves to Asha Bhosle's 'Aaiye Meharbaan'

Mumbai, March 4 'Saas Bina Sasural' fame actress Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared a video of herself grooving to the superhit track 'Aaiye Meharbaan' sung by Asha Bhosle.

Rubina took to her Instagram, where she enjoys 9.6 million followers, and dropped the video. The snippet shows the 'Chotti Bahu' actress dressed in a black gown with turtleneck.

She opted for glossy red lips, golden eyeshadow, with her hair tied in a low bun. For accessories, she chose big golden hoop earrings, and bracelets. The outfit was rounded off with black heels.

In the video, Rubina could be seen lip-syncing to the song 'Aaiye Meharban' from the 1958 crime thriller 'Howrah Bridge' starring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala.

Recently, Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla celebrated three months of their twin daughters - Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', while Abhinav was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor