Rubina Dilaik issues stern warning to those trying to disrespect Abhinav Shukla

Actor Rubina Dilaik threatened those who are trying to create a distance between her and husband Abhinav Shukla with her ‘wrath and fury’. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the couple was reminded about how people at the time tried to fuel animosity between the two on the show. Rubina said, “I was very mindful, and if I’m opening up about a very intimate side of my relationship on national TV, I would be bashed, judgements would be thrown on me, not everybody would understand. Apart from friends and family, nobody will understand.”

She added, “Amidst that, people started taking undue advantage of it. That was when I decided that this is our personal thing, which I’ve taken the responsibility of speaking about on national TV… I don’t give a ***** if you come and speak something to insinuate or disrespect my man, I will not tolerate that. Be it a person thrown out or walked out of the show, or a person that I was dealing with in the show, you come, and you are going to see the wrath and the fury. Even if you advance just one step towards my man…”Rubina is currently a part of the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khilad 12.

