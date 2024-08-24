Rubina Dilaik shares her 2024 learnings, ends with a twist

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actress Rubina Dilaik has shared her list of learnings from 2024, which includes prioritising mental health and nurturing the family among other things.

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from a getaway. For the caption, she listed out things she has learned in 2024, but with a twist.

“Things I learnt in 2024. Prioritise Mental Health. You can only give what you Have. Nurture your Family, it's the foundation of your Values. The only person who will dedicate his life for you is your Partner, Respect him and choose him every single time.

“Parents are ageing Fast, let go of arguments soon and spend more time with them. Above pictures have no relevance with “Things I learnt in 2024” and yet you read the entire caption , my point, Never spend your energy on proving “How relevant you are” ……

She added: “Was it relevant to you?”

Talking about the actress, Rubina married her longtime beau Abhinav Shukla, an actor, in 2018. However, when she had entered the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, the two had talked about how they wanted to walk their separate ways.

After coming out of the show, the two shared that they are not going their separate ways. In 2023, the couple welcomed twin girls whom they have named Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

