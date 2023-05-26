"Ruhan is an interesting character who is a big shot self-made businessman," says 'Faltu' actor Sagar Wahi about his role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 26 : Actor Sagar Wahi opened up about his character in the show, 'Faltu' and how exciting his entry is going to make the plot of the fictional drama.

He said, "Ruhan is an interesting character who is a big shot self-made businessman who may look strong and harsh from the outside but is a beautiful human at heart. He excels at what he does and that gives him the attitude that he carries which makes him stand out from the crowd. He is a winner at anything and everything he does. There's a saying in the industry that if there is one thing he puts above money, it's his sister."

Sharing more details about his on-screen personality, he added, "My character will add excitement with layers of emotions and drama to the life of Faltu(played by Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and the entire family. As Ruhan will be handling challenging situations which such ease and attitude that the audiences are going to love every bit of it"

'Faltu' is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like Faltu with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

'Faltu' airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor