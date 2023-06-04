Rumored couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari vacation together

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had been speculated to be dating for quite some time now. Recently, Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed for a vacation together, Now their new photos are going viral on the internet.

The cute couple seems to have travelled to Rajasthan where they visited Bina Kak, who shared pictures with the two of them on Instagram. In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in front of the duo. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit.Aditi and Siddharth became close after they worked together in the film 'Maha Samudram' in 2021. The couple has never agreed or officially made an announcement about their relationship, nor have they denied the rumours.