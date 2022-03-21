Runway 34 Trailer: The Ajay Devgn directorial lands on the spot, fans call it 'blockbuster'

The much awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 has been finally released. On Monday, Big B took to his official Twitter account and dropped the trailer of the film. “Every second counts. Proudly presenting the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s directorial film Runway 34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer," he wrote.



It is the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn and the fateful incident that changed it all. Concurrently, we follow Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant on his quest to get to the bottom of the truth and his turbulent encounter with the prodigal pilot." Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to social media expressing excitement for the film. While some people are sure that it will be an ‘All-time blockbuster’, others think that the movie will surely rule the box office. “Wow!!! Its simply a mindblowing trailer. Outstanding. Brilliant. Can’t wait for 29th April," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Superb 🔥 completely different type of movie, not a remake boring."