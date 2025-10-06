Rupali Ganguly expresses love for nature, while shooting in Filmcity

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her work in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, is expressing her love for nature.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures of herself hugging a tree. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful Bandhani saree.

She wrote in the caption, “Hug a tree and feel all the negativity melt away. Trees , nature … this planet in all its natural glory is our biggest blessing…. Take care of it to take care of your future generations. No filter No edit Just beautiful natural lighting captured super quickly by @jaswirkaur and @bhosalelatika #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #treelover #naturelover”.

Earlier, the actress took to social media to share her latest retro-inspired dance video, bringing alive the magic of the legendary Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Dancing to the timeless classic ‘Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki’, the actress exuded old-school Bollywood charm, complete with vintage vibes and graceful moves.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to the lyrics “Are, logon ne diye honge. Bade bade nazaraane. Laai hun main tere liye dil mera”. In the video, Rupali is seen dressed in white outfit that she paired with matching neckpiece.

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of film director Anil Ganguly. Rupali began her acting career as a child in ‘Saheb’ and gained early recognition through TV shows like ‘Sukanya’ and ‘Sanjivani’. Her major breakthrough came with ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, where she played Monisha Sarabhai, a role that became iconic for its humor and relatability.

In ‘Anupamaa’, she portrays a homemaker’s journey toward independence, earning multiple awards for her performance. She has also participated in reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2’. She is known for her consistency and versatility, and remains one of the most popular and highest-paid television actresses in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor