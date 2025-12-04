Rupali Ganguly pens note for ‘man who creates stars’ Rajan Shahi on his b'day

Mumbai, Dec 4 Popular television star Rupali Ganguly has penned a tender note for producer Rajan Shahi, whom she tagged as the man who gives actors their true worth and creates stars.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali penned a long note and shared a string of with Shahi from the sets of their show “Anupamaa”.

She wrote: “To the man who inspires confidence…To the man who gives every actor their true worth…To the man who creates stars and turns dreams into living, breathing realities…To the man I have come to depend on, not just for guidance but for strength…To the man who stands by all of us — and our families — like an unshakeable rock…”

Rupali said that their journey has been long and transformative.

“Our journey has been long, layered, and transformative. From the early days when you directed me, to the years when you produced some of the most important chapters of my life, you have shaped my path in ways I will always be grateful for.”

Wishing him a birthday filled with “health, peace, and deep contentment,” the actress added: “May your life be surrounded by people who value your kindness, your integrity, and your rare ability to lift others higher. May every dream you hold close find its way to you with ease, and may every step ahead be blessed with success that feels gentle, steady, and truly deserved.”

She concluded: “You have given so much of yourself to so many… today, I pray the universe gives it all back to you a hundredfold. Stay blessed always. #Anupamaa #rajanshahi #rupaliganguly.”

Talking about their show Anupamaa, it is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Ganguly with Adrija Roy replaced Alisha Parveen Khan and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

