Rupert Wyatt all set to direct heist thriller 'Boxman'

Washington [US], August 11 : 'The Escapist' director Rupert Wyatt is in talks to direct the Black List screenplay 'Boxman' from screenwriter Adam Yorke, reported Deadline.

Lionsgate is in negotiations with Rupert Wyatt to direct 'Boxman.'

"The thriller takes place after a botched bank heist leaves 19 people locked inside a state-of-the-art vault, and the FBI recruits the world's foremost box man from federal prison so he can break them out before they suffocate inside," as per Deadline.

'Boxman' will be produced by 42's Ben Pugh and Josh Varney, alongside Range Media Partners' Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger. Casey Durant and AJ Bourscheid will serve as executive producers for Range.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey are overseeing for Lionsgate. Lionsgate's Bonnie Stylides is negotiating the deal.

Wyatt made his directorial debut with 'The Escapist.' It is a 2008 drama thriller film that stars Brian Cox, Joseph Fiennes, Liam Cunningham, Seu Jorge, Dominic Cooper, Steven Mackintosh, Stephen Farrelly, and Damian Lewis. Rupert Wyatt directed and co-wrote the film, which opened amid critical acclaim at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

He is also known for 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'. He most recently served as executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Mosquito Coast. He currently has 'Desert Warrior' coming up, which stars Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart in lead roles, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor