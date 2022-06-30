Rushad Rana on his working experience with Hansal Mehta in 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

Mumbai, June 30 Actor Rushad Rana speaks about being a part of Hansal Mehta's web series 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

Rushad elucidated: "I did not know that I'm going to be part of the Modern Love series, I just knew that Hansal Mehta sir is making a film and I have been asked to be a part of it. I was very excited about it because I had wanted to work with Hansal Mehta sir for a very long time, in fact I had even written a message for him on Facebook once showing my eagerness to work with him."

Furthermore, he added: "I've been a very big fan of the original Modern Love series so when I got to know that this is Modern Love series, I was elated."

On the professional front, the actor is all set to be seen in yet another web series, 'Miya Biwi aur Murder' and Rushad is seen portraying a very different and unique character in it.

