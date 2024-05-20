Ruskin Bond vows to continue writing as he celebrates 90th birthday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 : Renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday, expressed his joy and determination to continue writing.

While speaking to ANI, Ruskin said, "I might not be very strong, but I can read and write. I can do my work. I will continue my profession, and I have a wonderful family to support me."

Bond also shared exciting news about his upcoming books.

"There are at least three new books. One is about my writing life and two other books. I have a total of four books lined up for my 90th birthday week."

Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond is known for his captivating stories. Over several decades, he has written many novels, short stories, essays, and children's books. His writing often reflects the peaceful landscapes of his early years in the hills.

Bond has charmed readers of all ages with his beloved characters. His works, including 'The Room on the Roof,' 'The Blue Umbrella,' and the 'Rusty' series, have left a lasting mark on literature. He has received many awards, such as the Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, and Padma Shri.

