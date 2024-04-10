Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt reveal their Taylor Swift obsessions

Washington [US], April 10 : Hollywood's favourite leading duo, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have recently unveiled their not-so-secret obsession: Taylor Swift!

In a candid interview obtained by Billboard, the actors spilled the beans on their favourite tracks from the pop sensation's discography.

As they discussed their upcoming film 'Fall Guy' alongside director David Leitch and stunt doubles Ben Jenkins and Logan Holladay, the conversation veered towards their shared admiration for Swift.

In one scene from the film, Gosling's character is caught listening to 'All Too Well' alone in his car, a moment that resonated deeply with both actors.

Gosling, known for his roles in various blockbuster hits, including 'La La Land' and 'The Notebook,' proudly proclaimed his allegiance to Team Swift.

"Oh, Ryan Gosling," he humorously replied when asked if he or his character was a bigger Swiftie, as per Billboard.

Echoing Gosling's sentiment, Blunt, renowned for her versatile performances in films like 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'A Quiet Place,' expressed her admiration for Swift. "Who isn't?" she exclaimed, emphasizing the widespread appeal of the global pop icon.

Delving deeper into their personal preferences, Gosling disclosed his soft spot for 'All Too Well,' while Blunt revealed her affinity for the upbeat anthem 'Cruel Summer.'

Both tracks have achieved significant success, with 'All Too Well' becoming the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 and 'Cruel Summer' reigning supreme for four weeks in 2023.

As excitement builds for the release of 'Fall Guy' on May 3, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Gosling and Blunt bring their onscreen chemistry to life, all while secretly wondering if any more Taylor Swift surprises are in store.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor