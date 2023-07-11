Ryan Gosling expresses gratitude to Eva Mendes, opts for pendent with letter 'E' at 'Barbie' premiere

Ontario [Canada], July 11 : Actor Ryan Gosling expressed his gratitude towards Eva Mendes for supporting him throughout the promotion of the film 'Barbie'. From reposting glowing comments from director Greta Gerwig to sporting Gosling's face on her own t-shirt, she has been doing her bit to promote him while he touring around the world for his project. Now, Ryan has thanked her for everything she did for him, reported People.

The 'La La Land' actor also showed his gratitude through his attire for the evening to his longstanding love through his evening attire for the premiere. While his faded pink suit may be more of an homage to the candy-coated movie, his choice of jewellery made his expression of love clear. Though, he did it in a subtle way. A small pendant with the initial E, short for Eva, was worn around his neck. The necklace maintained the concept while also shedding information on his love life. It was styled like the titular Barbie's big pink B.

According to People, Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, when they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. While the couple has never married, they share two children together: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. Notoriously private about their personal lives, the Barbie tour is one of the few moments where Mendes and Gosling have opened up about their relationship.

A few days ago, Mendes took to her Instagram handle to praise her longtime boyfriend. The 'Hitch' actor posted a series of pictures, led with director Gerwig's quote about Gosling's talent. This was followed by a series of snapshots from The Place Beyond the Pines, featuring the two actors working together.

Mendes wrote in the caption, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida...To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Once again using her Instagram feed as her very own Gosling fanpage, Mendes also playfully poked fun at the press tour in a Ken-emblazoned t-shirt. Showcasing her boyfriend front and center, Mendes captioned that photo, "Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too," reported People.

'Barbie' opens in theatres on July 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor