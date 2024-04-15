Ryan Gosling's 'SNL' monologue turns hilarious with Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Washington [US], April 15 : In a comedic twist that had audiences roaring with laughter, Ryan Gosling took to 'Saturday Night Live' stage with a 'Barbie'-inspired rendition of Taylor Swift's hit song 'All Too Well' during his opening monologue.

The 'La La Land' star, hosting the show for the third time, infused humour into his performance with nods to his recent role as 'Ken' in Greta Gerwig's 2023 film 'Barbie', as per Page Six.

Addressing the breakup of his on-screen alter ego, Gosling quipped, "Ken and I, we had to break up. Letting go feels like a breakup."

Drawing inspiration from Swift's iconic breakup anthem, he segued seamlessly into a piano rendition of 'All Too Well (Ken's Version),' referencing Ken's character traits and wardrobe choices from the summer blockbuster.

As Gosling playfully crooned about his "washboard abs" and transitioned into the realm of his own identity, co-star Emily Blunt made a surprise appearance, interrupting the monologue with comedic flair, according to Page Six.

Blunt, known for her roles in 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'A Quiet Place,' urged Gosling to move on from his 'Ken' persona, delivering a hilarious plank-to-the-head wake-up call.

The whimsical monologue marked Gosling's third time hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, showcasing his versatility and comedic timing.

Meanwhile, across the country at Coachella 2024, Taylor Swift herself was spotted enjoying the festivities alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce's presence at the music festival delighted fans, who caught glimpses of the couple dancing in the crowd and enjoying backstage moments during performances.

Swift, donning a casual festival ensemble complete with a green 'New Heights' podcast hat, radiated happiness as she supported her beau's team and immersed herself in the vibrant atmosphere of Coachella.

As Ice Spice rocked the stage with her performance, Swift and Kelce's affectionate display stole the spotlight, capturing the essence of joy and togetherness amidst the pulsating energy of the desert festival.

