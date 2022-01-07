'Saaki Saaki' star Koena Mitra, says she was 'tortured' for three years over her plastic surgery by the industry

Do you remember the 'Saaki Saaki' music video and Koena Mitra from that song? I bet you remember her, why will you not the actress created a sensation in the industry with her performance in the song. But later she got dismissed and we haven't seen more of her talent. And now finally Koena Mitra opened up about her sudden escape from the industry. \

In a recent interview, the actress said, “I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behavior. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly.”

The actress also spoke about her plastic surgery and said, "Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?"



She further added, "When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one's surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media."