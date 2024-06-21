'Saans Pe Dhyan Rakho': Jackie Shroff Shares Health Benefits of Yoga In his Trademark Style ( Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21. He did yoga poses and meditated. After his yoga session, he was seen leaving his car with a small plant which he always carries. But things got stressful when photographers and media crowded around him. Shroff, who is known for his calm nature, tried to calm the situation by telling the photographers to relax and not shout. Even though he was seen frustrated can his actions showed how important it is to stay peaceful and calm, even in chaotic situations like this. Despite the chaos, Shroff's message aligned with the idea of yoga—promoting serenity and balance in our daily lives.

In video Jackie Shroff said, "le lamba, itna chilla rahe ho, heart ke lafde ho jayenge, araam se re (Take a deep breath. Why are you shouting so much? Your heart will be affected. Relax)." He then asked the photographers to maintain distance as he tried to get into his car, "Saans pe dhyaan rakho, baaki kuch kaam ka nahi hai, kyun mere muh mein ghusa rahe ho ye sab, thoda door rakhna, aa rahi hai awaaz (Pay attention to your breaths. Why are you putting the mic in my mouth? Maintain distance, you will still get my voice)."

In a video, the actor is heard saying in his signature style, "Saans le lamba, itna chilla rahe ho, heart ke lafde ho jayenge, araam se re."

The 'Karma' actor continued, "Relax kar chote, dimag mein thoda oxygen daal, jaane ka hai sabko, jaldi mat karo (Relax, man. Everyone wants to go. Don't rush)." On being asked about International Yoga Day, Shroff said, "On this Yoga Day, teach your family good things." Jackie Shroff performed yoga asanas and meditation in Mumbai on Friday. A video of him sitting along with a few other people as they performed yoga was shared on social media. Not only him, but other Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher and Hema Malini were also seen celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day