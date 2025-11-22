Saanve Megghana of 'Kudumbasthan' fame to play female lead in director Hariharasuthan Azhagiri's rom com

Chennai, Nov 22 Actress Saanve Megghana of 'Kudumbasthan' fame will play the female lead in debut director Hariharasuthan Azhagiri's upcoming film, its makers have now announced.

The film, which is being produced by Shanthi Talkies, led by producer Arun Viswa, said that its newest venture, Production No. 4, will feature youtuber-turned-actor Bhaarath in the lead.

The production house, which has produced films like Sivakarthikeyan's 'Maaveeran' and Siddharth's '3BHK', is currently producing two films. While director Bodi Rajkumar's debut film featuring actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead is being referred to as its Production Number 3, Hariharasuthan Azhagiri's film featuring Bhaarath and Saanve Meghana is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 4.

The production house announced the new film through a statement which disclosed that the film would be a a refreshing rural rom-com "that blends heart, humour, and countryside charm."

Assuring audiences that Hariharasuthan Azhagiri's storytelling would be unique and authentic, the production house said that it intended to deliver a wholesome fun-filled entertainer that celebrates love, simplicity, and the beauty of rural life.

Producer Arun Viswa, for his part, said, “Our guiding belief has always been to cultivate fresh ideas and back new voices."

He went on to add, “Finally Bhaarath has built a warm and relatable connection among teen and family audiences, becoming a familiar presence in countless homes. We are delighted to join hands with him for this project. Likewise, Saanve Megghana delivered a remarkable performance in 'Kudumbasthan', earning both acclaim and affection. We are excited to bring her onboard as well."

The producer further said, "We at Shanthi Talkies have consistently found joy in encouraging young and fresh minds. We are elated to introduce Hariharasuthan Azhagiri as the director with Production No.4. The film will have more familiar and promising actors. As of now, we have roped in Bala Saravanan to play a pivotal role. The details about the others in the cast and crew will be revealed soon.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor