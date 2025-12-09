Saba Pataudi dropped a throwback photo with Aamir Khan: 'a size I never want to revisit'

Mumbai, Dec 9 Saba Pataudi shared some precious family memories with her parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore, and siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

The throwback pictures show little Saba facing the camera with her loved ones in the post captioned, "Old is Gold. Precious memories...Came across these recently.... Abba my universe, our family pics. Ma and her tribe...US. :) (sic)"

The last photo in the post was of a young Saba posing with Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan.

"And a random terrible one with Aamir from a shoot I barely remember and a size I never want to revisit either!!!!!", she added.

Saba is extremely active on social media and never fails to make her family members feel special through her posts, whenever the occasion demands.

On Monday, Saba paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday.

As Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday, Saba paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother’s enduring legacy in cinema.

Uploading a couple of rare family photos with Saif, Soha, and Kareena Kapoor on her IG, Saba wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma! Diva to many, Mother to us. Moments and Memories, Treasured so much! A journey of a lifetime, Growing up with you, Learning the ropes, And surviving each other too! With love and blessings, Wishing you the best of health, Happiest Birthday Ammu! Love you Always and forever. Ayu baba ...Happyyyy Birthday to u too!. (sic)”

The post included a younger Sharmila Tagore posing with her children during some candid moments.

Sharmila Tagore tied the knot with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on 27 December 1968.

The couple is blessed with three children. While both Saif and Soha are actors, Saba is a jewellery designer.

