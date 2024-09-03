"Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad": Rajkummar Rao thanks his fans for birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor RajKummar Rao has thanked his fans for lovely birthday wishes on his birthday.

On Tuesday, 'Bickkyy' took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture where the birthday boy can be seen making a wish before cutting cakes.

He expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you so much guys for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys have made my birthday very special. Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad."

RajKummar also gave a hint about his next upcoming film, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' in his caption.

He wrote, "From #Bickkyy to now #Vicky. Ab taiyar ho jaiye #VickyVidyakaVohWalaVideo Dekhne ke liye. Jald hi la rahe hain aapke liye. Zabardast Comedy se bharpoor entertainment."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_dRV6Rtgyn/

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

Recently, RajKummar has announced his new project titled 'Maalik' on his birthday.

The film is being directed by Pulkit and the shoot has already commenced.

Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_Utl1EttZ2/

In the poster, RajKummar can be seen in Gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

'Maalik' will be bankrolled by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor

