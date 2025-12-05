Sabrina Carpenter feels her album ‘Man's Best Friend’ cover was misunderstood

Los Angeles, Dec 5 Singer Sabrina Carpenter feels that she was trying to showcase how women are "emotionally yanked" around in relationships with the controversial cover for her album titled “Man's Best Friend”.

The 26-year-old singer sparked controversy earlier this year with the cover for the record, which depicted her on all fours with her hair being tugged by a faceless figure.

"It was about how people try to control women, and how I felt emotionally yanked around by these relationships that I had, and how much power you're allowing yourself to give them,” Sabrina told variety.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "It meant one thing to me and 100 things to other people, and I was looking at it going, 'That's valid. Mine's valid. What's for dinner?' Not to bypass the weight that it did carry for some people. I saw it and was like, 'That's a great point. It wasn't the point I was trying to make.'"

Sabrina often makes jokes about intimacy and believes that this outrages some because of her childhood acting fame in shows such as Girl Meets World.

The Espresso hitmaker said: "I think it wouldn't matter so much if I wasn't a childhood figure for some people. But I also can't really help that. It's not my fault that I got a job when I was 12 and you won't let me evolve."

However, the singer rejects the notion that she doesn't have any boundaries due to the often raunchy nature of her lyrics.

She said: "People think, 'Oh, she'll say and do anything.' No, I really do have boundaries with myself - you'd be surprised! I'm just actually living my life, and you're watching. If you don't like it, it's not for you. If you do like it, let's play."

