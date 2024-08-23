Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega share Kiss, fight in darkly funny 'Taste' music video

Washington [US], August 23 : Singer Sabrina Carpenter, is making headlines yet again and this time it's for her new music video 'Taste,' a single from her latest album, Short n' Sweet.

The video shows Sabrina chasing after her partner, who cheated on her with another woman, played by actress Jenna Ortega.

The internet is buzzing about the video, especially because it features dark humor and some graphic violence. One surprising scene even shows Sabrina and Jenna sharing a kiss.

Fans and internet users quickly reacted to the video.

One person commented, "When will y'all start seeing that all celebrities do is queer bait lol?"

Another wrote, "OMG THE DISNEY GIRLS ALWAYS HAVE THE SPARK (sic)."

Another fan added, "This wasn't on my 2024 Bingo Card OMG (sic)."

Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her hit songs like "Please Please Please" and "Espresso."

Recently, she talked to Variety about her new album, calling it her "second 'big girl' album." She explained that while it's connected to her previous work, it's different and reflects her growth as an artist.

"It's my second 'big girl' album. It's a companion, but it's not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album."

