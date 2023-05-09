Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Mumbai, May 9 Ahead of the trailer launch of the widely anticipated film 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, flags walked in the venue a multiplex in the heart of Mumbai's Juhu area with saffron flags chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

As the media waited with bated breath for the trailer release, fans, dressed in ethnic wear, walked in holding saffron flags and chanted the name of Lord Ram, who is essayed by Prabhas in the film.

They also chanted "Shri Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Hanuman ki" (Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita, all hail Lord Hanuman).

The religious emotion was also drummed up by the emcee who chanted in unison with the crowd.

The coordinated activity also saw different placards on the same lines. The chants grew stronger as the trailer release drew closer.

Earlier, the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir countered Congress's claim for putting a ban on religious outfit Bajrang Dal as a part of their manifesto during the high-voltage Karnataka elections.

