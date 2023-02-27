SAG Awards 2023: Ke Huy Quan makes history with his win for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honor the year's best acting performances.

Actor Ke Huy Quan bagged the award for Best Supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

Quan is the first Asian male to win a film acting award at the annual guild ceremony since its inception in 1994. He's also only the second Asian actor to win any individual SAG prize in either film or television, one year after 'Squid Game's' Lee Jung-jae won for male actor in a drama series, according to Variety, a US-based media house.

During his speech, Quan said, "This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently, I was told that if I would win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it's because there were so few opportunities."

"Thank you to Michelle Yeoh -- Michelle, I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984, that one day we would both meet on the big screen. ... And lastly, to all those at home who are watching or struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you," he added.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominated the evening with four wins. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

With these four wins for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" broke the SAG record for most wins by a single film at the show, Variety reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

