Sahdev Dirdo is better now: Rapper Badshah shares health update of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo, who met with a road accident on Tuesday, is currently recuperating.

Rapper Badshah took to Instagram Story and informed that the 10-year-old "is better now" and has "regained consciousness."

"Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badshah wrote.

For the unversed, Sahdev, who hails from Chattisgarh's Sukma district, met with the accident in Chhatisgarh. It is reported that Sahdev, who suffered a serious head injury, was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the mishap occured.

Sahdev became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral. In August 2021, Badshah collaborated with the young boy for the revamped version of the viral song.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor