Sahdev Dirdo of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame song seriously injured in road accident

Sahdev Dirdo, the kid behind the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' video met with a road accident in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. According to a India Today report, Sahdev was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred. He fell off the motorcycle and sustained injuries. As per reports, Sahdev was brought to the district hospital. After receiving first aid, he was shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur and is currently undergoing treatment. Sahdev has reportedly suffered head injuries and is critical.

Sahdev Dirdo rose to fame after his 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' video went viral on the internet. Not only this, he got a chance to feature in Badshah's music video with the rapper, and Aastha Gill. Badshah took to Twitter and said that he is in touch with his family. He tweeted, "In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers." Soon after the video of Sahdev was shared online, he took the internet by storm. His video was shot two years back by his teacher. Post that, Badshah connected with the kid and decided to make it into a music video.