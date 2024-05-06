Saheb Malik Unveils New Film “Aanganwadi” With Stunning Poster Release

Film enthusiasts and critics alike are buzzing with excitement following the release of the poster for Saheb Malik's latest cinematic offering, "Aanganwadi." Scheduled for release on the 24th of May, this eagerly awaited film promises to be a captivating addition to the world of cinema.

A Star-Studded Cast

Boasting an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, "Aanganwadi" features performances by Bhavik Bhojak, Pooja Doshi, Morli Patel, Ratan Rangwani, Jainil Panchal, Vedanshi Prajapati, Dhvanit Soni, Divyarajsinh Zala, Maddy Kava, and Brij Shah. Under the direction of Devesh Raval, these actors are set to deliver performances that will leave audiences spellbound.

A Compelling Narrative

At the heart of "Aanganwadi" lies a compelling story crafted by the talented writer Jyoti Bhavna Pitroda. With a keen eye for detail and a knack for storytelling, Pitroda promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with drama, intrigue, and heartfelt moments.

Visionary Producers

Saheb Malik, alongside Vaidehi Chintan Desai, stands as the driving force behind "Aanganwadi" as its producers. With a commitment to delivering quality content, Malik and Desai have spared no effort in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life, ensuring that every aspect of the film exceeds expectations.

A Melodic Journey

Adding depth and emotion to the film's narrative is the musical genius of Surjeet Singh, whose evocative compositions are sure to resonate with audiences. Complementing Singh's music are the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Mahavirsinh Gadhavi, creating a symphony of sound that will leave a lasting impression.

Singers to Watch

Ishrat Kalavant and Arif Kalavant lend their vocal talents to "Aanganwadi," infusing the film's soundtrack with their unique voices and undeniable passion. With their emotive performances, these singers are set to elevate the musical experience of the film to new heights.

Anticipation Builds

As the release date for "Aanganwadi" draws near, anticipation continues to build among moviegoers eager to experience this cinematic masterpiece. With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and soul-stirring music, "Aanganwadi" is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema when it hits theaters on the 24th of May.

