Sahill Uppal discusses his transition from playing grey characters to embracing role of ideal son

Mumbai, July 13 Actor Sahill Uppal has reflected on his past roles, where he often portrayed complex grey characters, sharing that he is excited and enthusiastic about embracing the positive role of Gagan in ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

This new character allows Sahill to explore a different dimension of his acting skills, and he is eager to bring Gagan's inspiring journey to life on screen.

Talking about the same, Sahill, who is known for his work in ‘Pandya Store’, shared: “In my previous shows, I've primarily portrayed grey characters. Now, having the opportunity to play the lead role as a positive character in ‘Saajha Sindoor’ is a dream come true. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this show, and I am excited to explore this new dimension of my acting career.”

He added further: “Playing grey characters has been an insightful journey that taught me a lot. However, portraying a positive lead in this show feels incredibly fortunate and fulfilling. It's a new challenge and a refreshing change that I am thrilled to embrace.”

Set against the majestic backdrop of a royal family in Rajasthan, the show beautifully captures the splendour and traditions of the Rajasthani nobility. It delves deep into the complexities of relationships and the struggles women face in society, addressing themes of love, betrayal, and societal challenges.

The show stars Sangeeta Ghosh and Krutika Desai in key roles, with Neelu Vaghela in a pivotal role.

It airs on Sun Neo.

On the professional front, Sahill made his acting debut in 2014 with ‘P.S. I Hate You’, where he played the role of Kabeer alongside Chandni Bhagwanani.

He then appeared as Tiger in the 2015 show ‘Maharakshak: Devi’. From 2015 to 2016, he played Aarav Seth in ‘Pavitra Bandhan’.

Sahill portrayed Ajay Malhotra in the supernatural thriller ‘Brahmarakshas’ in 2016.

He has also been a part of shows like ‘Ek Shringaar Swabhiman’, ‘Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey’, ‘Piyaa Albela’, ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Pinjara Khoobsurti Ka’, ‘Jyoti... Umeedon Se Sajee’, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor