Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Virupaksha' to be released in theatres in Hindi on May 5

Mumbai, May 4 The Telugu movie 'Virupaksha', which stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon, is set to have a theatrical release in Hindi circuits on Friday, May 5.

Looking at the positive response to the film in the Telugu-speaking states, the makers have decided to roll out the Hindi version as well.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, 'Virpaksha' is a mystery horror film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' helmer Sukumar, who is now busy with the production of the Allu Arjun-starrer sequel, has penned the film's screenplay.

'Virupaksha' collected close to Rs 70 crore in the Telugu-speaking states. It collected Rs 62.5 crore in its first seven days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala. The film has been produced by BVSN Prasad and Manish Shah.

